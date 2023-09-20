The scoop on Connecticut’s best local ice cream shops

This hour, we get the scoop on some of the state’s best ice cream shops from two people devoted to local ice cream. We talk with Craig Behun, the ice cream lover behind the Instagram @cticecreamtour and Shahan Kukreja of Micro Creamery. Since 2015, Craig’s been posting about his adventures trying ice cream shops all over the state. And Shahan takes the micro brewery concept and applies it to ice cream. You’ll find more than 70 local ice cream flavors in the shop.

Plus, Sweet Claude’s in Cheshire is an ice cream shop we love; get to know its owner Kelly Anne Pearce.

And finally, Dr. Steve Zinn, UConn professor in the Department of Animal Science talks about the cows we have to thank for the milk used in the excellent ice cream served at the UConn Dairy Bar (@uconndairybar).

GUESTS:



Craig Behun: Ice cream lover, creator of @cticecreamtour

Ice cream lover, creator of @cticecreamtour Shahan Kukreja: Co-owner of Micro Creamery in Woodbridge and Milford, Conn. (@microcreameryofct)

Co-owner of Micro Creamery in Woodbridge and Milford, Conn. (@microcreameryofct) Kelly Anne Pearce: Owner and ice cream maker, Sweet Claude’s in Cheshire, Conn. (@sweet_claudes)

Owner and ice cream maker, Sweet Claude’s in Cheshire, Conn. (@sweet_claudes) Dr. Steve Zinn: UConn professor in the Department of Animal Science in the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources (CAHNR); previously department head of Dept of Animal Science

Your Picks: Thank you everyone who shared ice cream shop recommendations with us! We compiled all your shout outs here, including every shop that was mentioned during our round table discussion with Craig and Shahan.

Learn More: Watch UConn's cows step up to the Voluntary Milking System to be milked.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, and Meg Fitzgerald, with help from Sabrina Herrera on Social.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.