© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

The scoop on Connecticut’s best local ice cream shops

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Catie TalarskiMeg DaltonTagan EngelStephanie StenderMegan FitzgeraldKatrice Claudio
Published September 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
AUGUST 25, 2023 - Kelly Anne Pearce, owner of Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire CT.
1 of 13  — 082523_sweet_claudes050.JPG
AUGUST 25, 2023 - Kelly Anne Pearce, owner of Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire CT.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Peach ice cream with fresh peaches from Drazen Orchards in Cheshire is a seasonable favorite from Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire CT.
2 of 13  — 082523_sweet_claudes059.JPG
Peach ice cream with fresh peaches from Drazen Orchards in Cheshire is a seasonable favorite from Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire CT.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Some of the many flavors Kelly Anne Pearce offers through her shop Sweet Claude's.
3 of 13  — 082523_sweet_claudes020.JPG
Some of the many flavors Kelly Anne Pearce offers through her shop Sweet Claude's.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Sprinkled cones are one of the offerings by Kelly Anne Pearce, owner of Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire, CT.
4 of 13  — 082523_sweet_claudes040.JPG
Sprinkled cones are one of the offerings by Kelly Anne Pearce, owner of Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire, CT.
Tony Spinelli
Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire, Ct.
5 of 13  — 082523_sweet_claudes039.JPG
Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire, Ct.
Tony Spinelli
7-year-old Freida Colón (center) eyes the toppings at Micro Creamery in Woodbridge. The ice cream parlor works with 6 local vendors to offer a selection of over 70 ice creams — a concept inspired by microbreweries.
6 of 13  — August 31, 2023 - Micro Creamery
7-year-old Freida Colón (center) eyes the toppings at Micro Creamery in Woodbridge. The ice cream parlor works with 6 local vendors to offer a selection of over 70 ice creams — a concept inspired by microbreweries.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
An assortment of toppings at at Micro Creamery in Woodbridge — where ice cream lovers can choose from over 70 flavors from 6 vendors from around Connecticut.
7 of 13  — August 31, 2023 - Micro Creamery
An assortment of toppings at at Micro Creamery in Woodbridge — where ice cream lovers can choose from over 70 flavors from 6 vendors from around Connecticut.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
7-year-old Freida Colón (center) tries a sample as she and her cousins Alexander (left) and Petra Teng (right) get ice cream at Micro Creamery in Woodbridge after a day at soccer camp. The ice cream parlor works with 6 local vendors to offer a selection of over 70 ice creams — a concept inspired by microbreweries.
8 of 13  — August 31, 2023 - Micro Creamery
7-year-old Freida Colón (center) tries a sample as she and her cousins Alexander (left) and Petra Teng (right) get ice cream at Micro Creamery in Woodbridge after a day at soccer camp. The ice cream parlor works with 6 local vendors to offer a selection of over 70 ice creams — a concept inspired by microbreweries.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
9-year-old Alexander Teng gets a sample of ice cream at Micro Creamery in Woodbridge after a day at soccer camp. The ice cream parlor works with 6 local vendors to offer a selection of over 70 ice creams — a concept inspired by microbreweries.
9 of 13  — August 31, 2023 - Micro Creamery
9-year-old Alexander Teng gets a sample of ice cream at Micro Creamery in Woodbridge after a day at soccer camp. The ice cream parlor works with 6 local vendors to offer a selection of over 70 ice creams — a concept inspired by microbreweries.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
9-year-old Alexander Teng tries his uncle Daniel Colón's ice cream cone as he and his family catch a break from the heat at Micro Creamery in Woodbridge, Conn. Colón says it’s their favorite spot to go after soccer camp. Micro Creamery works with 6 local vendors to offer a selection of over 70 ice creams — a concept inspired by microbreweries.
10 of 13  — August 31, 2023 - Micro Creamery
9-year-old Alexander Teng tries his uncle Daniel Colón's ice cream cone as he and his family catch a break from the heat at Micro Creamery in Woodbridge, Conn. Colón says it’s their favorite spot to go after soccer camp. Micro Creamery works with 6 local vendors to offer a selection of over 70 ice creams — a concept inspired by microbreweries.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Shahan Kukreja stands for a portrait in Micro Creamery, the ice cream parlor in Woodbridge that features over 70 different flavors of ice cream from around Connecticut. Last year, Kukreja started the business with his father Dinesh — who has been in the ice cream business since the mid-2000s.
11 of 13  — August 31, 2023 - Micro Creamery
Shahan Kukreja stands for a portrait in Micro Creamery, the ice cream parlor in Woodbridge that features over 70 different flavors of ice cream from around Connecticut. Last year, Kukreja started the business with his father Dinesh — who has been in the ice cream business since the mid-2000s.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Craig Behun is the man behind @cticecreamtour on Instagram.
12 of 13  — Craig Behun.jpg
Craig Behun is the man behind @cticecreamtour on Instagram.
Provided / Craig Behun
Dr. Steve Zinn is a UConn professor in the Department of Animal Science in the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources (CAHNR); he was previously department head of Dept of Animal Science.
13 of 13  — Dr_Steve_Zinn_Provided by UConn-2.jpg
Dr. Steve Zinn is a UConn professor in the Department of Animal Science in the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources (CAHNR); he was previously department head of Dept of Animal Science.
Provided / University of Connecticut

This hour, we get the scoop on some of the state’s best ice cream shops from two people devoted to local ice cream. We talk with Craig Behun, the ice cream lover behind the Instagram @cticecreamtour and Shahan Kukreja of Micro Creamery. Since 2015, Craig’s been posting about his adventures trying ice cream shops all over the state. And Shahan takes the micro brewery concept and applies it to ice cream. You’ll find more than 70 local ice cream flavors in the shop.

Plus, Sweet Claude’s in Cheshire is an ice cream shop we love; get to know its owner Kelly Anne Pearce.

And finally, Dr. Steve Zinn, UConn professor in the Department of Animal Science talks about the cows we have to thank for the milk used in the excellent ice cream served at the UConn Dairy Bar (@uconndairybar).

GUESTS:

  • Craig Behun: Ice cream lover, creator of @cticecreamtour
  • Shahan Kukreja: Co-owner of Micro Creamery in Woodbridge and Milford, Conn. (@microcreameryofct)
  • Kelly Anne Pearce: Owner and ice cream maker, Sweet Claude’s in Cheshire, Conn. (@sweet_claudes)
  • Dr. Steve Zinn: UConn professor in the Department of Animal Science in the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources (CAHNR); previously department head of Dept of Animal Science

Your Picks: Thank you everyone who shared ice cream shop recommendations with us! We compiled all your shout outs here, including every shop that was mentioned during our round table discussion with Craig and Shahan.

Learn More: Watch UConn's cows step up to the Voluntary Milking System to be milked.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, and Meg Fitzgerald, with help from Sabrina Herrera on Social.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Seasoned
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
See stories by Tagan Engel
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Stephanie Stender
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio