Local Programming

  • cutline_1920x1080_logo_tagline_blue.jpeg
    Cutline
    CUTLINE is Connecticut Public’s monthly deep dive into current issues, ideas, and events that are most on our minds in Connecticut. From the serious to the sublime, CUTLINE convenes the state’s leading experts, activists, journalists, and thinkers around thoughtful discussions you'll want to share that affect our families, workplaces and communities.
  • common ground jane whitney
    Common Ground With Jane Whitney
    Common Ground with Jane Whitney is a new series that features deep-dive conversations with the nation’s leading thinkers, leaders and experts around the nation’s most important issues.
  • CP-Where-Art-Thou-1920x1080.png
    Where ART Thou?
    Take a front-row seat to artistic expression with your host Ray Hardman as he tours the state’s artists, cultural groups and arts-related businesses throughout Connecticut. Each episode will profile two artists -- anyone from a sculptor at work in their studio to a group of singers bringing colonial tunes to life. Go explore with Ray as he introduces you to the artists’ history, influences and motivations that lead them to create.
  • Raised Voices_3000x3000.jpg
    Raised Voices
    Music can be a powerful force for change. Songs and lyrics can touch people where words cannot. It can be spiritual, break down barriers and connect us. Music as a form of protest has been renewed during this time of national uprising against systemic racism and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. Raised Voices highlights local Connecticut musicians, and talks with them about music's role in driving social change.
  • NEGardeningNardozzi_Player_1920x1080 Springtime 2021
    New England Gardening with Charlie Nardozzi Springtime Edition (2021)
    Welcome to the sights, scents, and signature signs of a New England springtime with gardening expert and author Charlie Nardozzi, host of Connecticut Public Radio’s Connecticut Garden Journal.
  • the-kate-show-logo.jpeg
    The Kate
    The Kate, is a national public television performance series featuring bold performers with something to say. Paying homage to the series muse and namesake, The Kate, evokes the high-spirited charisma and iconoclastic essence of Hepburn by featuring a dynamic lineup of artists.