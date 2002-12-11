Sept. 11 Intelligence Failure Report

A special congressional committee today released its long-awaited report on intelligence failures prior to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. The committee faulted the FBI, the CIA and other governmental agencies for organizational problems that kept them from detecting the terrorist plot, according to the report. The bipartisan committee issued 19 recommendations for improving the nation's intelligence services, but did not single out individuals for blame. NPR's Larry Abramson reports.

Copyright 2002 NPR