Classical music critic Lloyd Schwartz

Fresh Air | By Lloyd Schwartz,
Lloyd Schwartz
Published December 18, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Lloyd Schwartz reviews some classic Hollywood musicals now out on DVD: The 1946 film The Harvey Girls, starring Judy Garland and Ray Bolger; the 1954 A Star is Born, starring Judy Garland and James Mason; the 1930 film The Blue Angel, starring Marlene Dietrich; Singing in the Rain; the 1947 film New Orleans (on Kino video), starring Louie Armstrong and Billie Holiday; the 1947 Edgar Ulmer's Carnegie Hall featuring Jascha Heifetz; The Big Broadcast of 1938, starring W.C. Fields and Bob Hope; 42nd Street, the Busby Berkeley film.

Lloyd Schwartz is the classical music critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
See stories by Lloyd Schwartz
