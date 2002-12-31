© 2021 Connecticut Public

Singer, Songwriter and Guitarist Richard Thompson

Fresh Air
Published December 31, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

He first became known for his work with "Fairport Convention." He's since gone solo and is known for his dark songs, which blend elements of British folk ballads and the blues. He's released a number of solo albums, including Mirror Blue and Rumor and Sigh. Rykodisc also compiled a retrospective of his work, Watching the Dark: The History of Richard Thompson. Currently, Thompson is performing a show he calls A Thousand Years of Pop Music, which includes British and American folk songs, jazz and pop. This interview first aired October 24, 2002.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air