With Delta COVID Variant Spreading, Lamont Says Travel Restrictions Might Return

"Travel is a real possibility," Lamont said.

"Look, there are no plans for any restrictions at this point," Lamont said. "I have not heard any national plans in terms of travel restrictions. Look I love Arkansas and Missouri... I'm not sure I'm gonna go there in the next month, though."

Lamont says high infection rates and growing hospitalizations in states like Arkansas, Missouri, and Florida require keeping an eye on.

Lamont says Connecticut can't do much in terms of travel restrictions on its own, because it is such a small state, and because most people come in by car.

Connecticut has previously coordinated with some other nearby states on travel restrictions.

Lamont and other officials emphasized the need to get more people vaccinated, to provide a measure of protection against the more-transmissible version of coronavirus.

"We are working with our community health centers... They are educating and reaching out to their patients," said Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

"We are going to have a big push with all of our school districts so that all of the kids who are eligible to get vaccinated get vaccinated this summer or right when they go back to school."