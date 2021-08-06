Lamont Signs Bill To Expand Connecticut Broadband Access

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill into law that will help make high-speed broadband more accessible to residents.

The law will require internet service providers to comply with new state standards that require them to expand broadband to wherever they distribute cable programming. That could help reduce costs and protect consumers.

Lamont said it will be key to the state’s economic future.

"That’s why this bill is doing everything we can to make sure we have 100% high-speed Internet broadband access for each and every one of our citizens. Small town, big city — nobody left behind,” Lamont said.

A 2018 survey found that 23% of Connecticut residents did not have internet access at home.

Lamont’s goal is to bring broadband internet to all Connecticut residents by September 2022. He said the state plans to do that by promoting free Wi-Fi areas.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.