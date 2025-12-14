© 2025 Connecticut Public

Judge strikes down challenge to NH absentee voting law

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published December 14, 2025 at 10:26 AM EST
voting in Concord NH
Cori Princell
/
NHPR
Voters casting ballots in Concord, NH.

A superior court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of visually impaired New Hampshire voters who argued a newly passed absentee voter law violates the state constitution.

In a lawsuit filed this summer, the plaintiffs alleged the measure, which was backed by state Republicans, places a disproportionate burden on people with disabilities by making it harder to vote.

On Friday, New Hampshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff dismissed the case, ruling that the new policies are reasonable.

The new law requires people requesting an absentee ballot to prove their identity in one of three ways: either mail in a photocopy of an ID, along with their ballot application; have their ballot application notarized; or show an ID at town hall prior to an election.

In his opinion, Ruoff said, “The identification requirements impose ordinary burdens on all absentee voters, and the possibility that it may cause additional burden on a subset of absentee voters does not render the entire statute unconstitutional.”

It isn’t clear if the plaintiffs will appeal the ruling to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

“We appreciate the Court’s recognition that the identification requirements for absentee voters are reasonable, constitutional, and consistent with New Hampshire’s long-standing election practices,” said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, who defended the law in court.

New Hampshire residents who vote in person are already required to show an ID at the polls when requesting a ballot. Supporters of the new law say the same safeguards should be in place for those voters who request an absentee ballot.
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics.
