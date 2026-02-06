Daniel Will, nominee for NH Supreme Court, makes case before Executive Council

Daniel Will, Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s nominee to serve on the state’s highest court, told members of the New Hampshire Executive Council on Friday that if confirmed, he would base his decisions on the text of the state’s laws and constitution, and not on his personal beliefs or biases.

Will is currently a state superior court judge, and previously served as New Hampshire’s first solicitor general, where he managed appeals and lawsuits brought against the state.

Ayotte has called him a “qualified, constitutional conservative.”

Will sought to bolster that reputation during Friday’s hearing, naming former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative judicial icon, when asked whose judicial career he sought most to replicate.

“I come to decisions not based on my own views or personal positions, but on what governing law requires,” Will said.

Will has been nominated to replace Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, who will reach the mandatory court retirement age of 70 years old later this month.

High profile cases

A longtime lawyer in New Hampshire, Will was tapped in 2018 to serve as the state’s first solicitor general by then-Gov. Chris Sununu. In that role, he was involved in defending the state in a number of high profile cases, including a series of lawsuits brought over Sununu’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a prohibition on large gatherings at the height of the virus’s spread.

Will’s participation in those cases has raised alarms among some conservative activists in New Hampshire, who claim he was complicit in violating civil liberties during the pandemic. Councilor David Wheeler has said he is likely to vote against the nomination, citing Will’s defense of a pandemic-era restriction that capped the number of people who could attend a religious service.

Will sought to address that critique head on during his hearing.

“I am a regular Sunday worshiper, and I was unable, myself, to go to church,” Will told Wheeler. “The issue wasn’t what my personal beliefs were, or how I felt.”

But supporters of Will noted that as solicitor general, he was required to defend the state as part of his job responsibilities.

“I know that a lot of citizens didn’t agree with the positions they took,” said Judge Anne Edwards, who worked alongside Will at the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office at the time. “But their hearts were in the right place, and their legal analysis was in the best place.”

Prominent supporters

Other well-known figures in New Hampshire's judicial landscape testified in support of Will, including federal Judge Joseph LaPlante, former U.S. attorney Jane Young, former New Hampshire Supreme Court justice Carol Ann Conboy, as well as multiple other justices.

“Dan Will is a first-rate candidate for the New Hampshire Supreme Court,” said former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bob Lynn, who now serves in the state Legislature.

Cornerstone, a conservative activist group in New Hampshire, has come out in opposition to Will, citing what it calls his “disregard for the constitutional rights of Granite Staters” during the pandemic.

During Friday’s hearing, the group’s lawyer, Ian Hewitt, said that Will couldn’t be trusted to defend conservative positions, and that litigants seeking to defend “parental rights, religious liberty or free speech would lose for years to come.”

In addition to defending the governor’s management of the pandemic as solicitor general, Will was involved in cases involving the release of a long-guarded list of names of law enforcement officers with possibly credibility issues, the so-called “Laurie List.” He also came out on the losing side of the state’s latest challenge over its failure to adequately fund public education.

Will, who is 59, is a resident of Loudon, where he raised two daughters. Before his appointment to serve as solicitor general, he spent two decades in private practice at the Manchester law firm Devine Millimet, where he focused on commercial litigation.

In his written judicial application, Will highlighted his dedication to the upkeep of his 200-year old home and property, and his preference for using antique tools. (Will has a large scar on his right cheek, a result, he told councilors, of an accident involving a chain saw.) He said judges need to bring “Yankee resourcefulness and determination” to the bench.

Judicial nominees in New Hampshire require support from a majority of the five-member Executive Council. A vote could occur as quickly as the council’s next meeting on Feb. 11.

