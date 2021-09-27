Federal Infrastructure Bill Could Provide Connecticut Incentive To Pass TCI

If Congress passes President Biden’s federal infrastructure bill this week, it could encourage Connecticut lawmakers to take up the Transportation and Climate Initiative.

That’s according to Will Haskell, co-chair of the state legislature’s Transportation Committee. He said the initiative would help raise the matching funds the state would need to compete for the federal infrastructure dollars.

“If we want to see this historic investment in infrastructure come back to Connecticut, come back to Fairfield County, well then we are going to need to stand ready to make matching funds available,” Haskell said.

Lawmakers are negotiating whether to consider TCI in a special session this fall.

Republicans oppose the move. They said TCI would result in a gasoline tax increase that would be a burden for low income state residents.

