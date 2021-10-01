© 2021 Connecticut Public

State employee unions want more time before a vaccination deadline

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 1, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT

State employee union leaders are asking Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to extend the latest looming deadline for workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or else tested.

In a letter sent Friday, they claim to have “zero confidence” that the Democrat’s administration will have accurate numbers on Monday as to how many employees are not compliant with the order.

Max Reiss, Lamont’s spokesperson, said there are no plans to further extend the deadline.

