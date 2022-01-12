© 2022 Connecticut Public

Connecticut task force proposes array of police reforms

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST

A Connecticut task force has approved a final report recommending improvements to law enforcement statewide in more than 20 areas.

The Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force worked for two years and voted Tuesday to send the report to state lawmakers. The panel says police departments should create their own crisis intervention teams, or partner on regional teams that include mental health experts and would respond to certain calls.

The goal is to reduce violent confrontations between officers and people with disabilities. The task force also wants to prohibit police from stopping drivers based only on minor violations, a proposal aimed at reducing racial disparities in traffic stops.

