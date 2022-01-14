© 2022 Connecticut Public

5 students taken to hospital after eating edible with THC

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST

Authorities say five students at a Connecticut magnet school have been taken to the hospital as a precaution after eating chocolate containing the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana and becoming ill.

Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez says a 13-year-old student at the Bishop Woods School gave the edibles on Friday to four other students, who are 12 and 13. Mayor Justin Elicker says some of the students vomited and some became lethargic. All are expected to recover.

On Thursday, a 13-year-old student at a Hartford school apparently overdosed on the opioid fentanyl and is reported to be in grave condition. Police investigations are ongoing in both cities.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
