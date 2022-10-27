© 2022 Connecticut Public

Elon Musk has finally bought Twitter: A timeline of the twists and turns

By Koko Nakajima,
Mary YangShannon Bond
Published October 27, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT

Elon Musk has added Twitter to his long list of companies, which includes Tesla and SpaceX.

The billionaire's purchase of Twitter was finalized Thursday, a day before a court-ordered deadline, according to a source close to the deal. He immediately fired key executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, in a clear sign that he wants to overhaul the social media company. Twitter's chief financial officer, top lawyer, and head of public policy were also dismissed.

A day earlier, Musk had renamed himself "Chief Twit" on his Twitter bio page. Musk has vowed to overhaul Twitter's business model, take it private and loosen rules against harassment, abuse and misleading claims.

Musk and Twitter had been locked in a months-long legal battle after he got cold feet about going through with the deal. But just days before they were set to go to trial, Musk surprised everyone by saying he'd buy Twitter after all.

Here's a real-time account of the twists and turns:

Koko Nakajima
Mary Yang
Mary Yang is an intern on the Business Desk where she covers technology, media, labor and the economy. She comes to NPR from Foreign Policy where she covered the beginning of Russia's war in Ukraine and built a beat on Southeast Asia, Asia and the Pacific Islands.
Shannon Bond
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.
