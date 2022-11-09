© 2022 Connecticut Public

Going into the election, the GOP controlled about two-thirds of state legislatures

By Rachel Martin,
Laura Benshoff
Published November 9, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST

In Michigan, Democrats flipped the state house. Minnesota is another place where a state chamber flipped: the senate switched from Red to Blue.

