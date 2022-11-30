© 2022 Connecticut Public

Longtime Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announces run for mayor

New England Public Media | By Elizabeth Román
Published November 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announced his bid for Springfield, Massachusetts, mayor on Nov. 30, 2022.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announced his bid for Springfield, Massachusetts, mayor on Nov. 30, 2022.

Springfield City Council member Justin Hurst has announced his bid for mayor. The five-term, at-large councilor said the "time is right" for him to aim for the city's top job.

"I know I can do the job. I know the residents of Springfield are looking for a leader who is a change agent, a leader who has a vision," he said. "Someone who's innovative and who really understands the realities that the residents of Springfield are facing and is willing to sift through the issues that we are struggling with."

Hurst, a lawyer, small business owner and former educator, has served on the city council since 2013. He said running a campaign for an at-large seat representing all the city neighborhoods has prepared him for the coming months campaigning.

"Being at-large, you obviously have to maneuver across many neighborhoods in the city," he said. "It's not much different, although we need to be a bit more strategic in terms of how it is that we run this race. We need to make sure that it's inclusive. There are a number of people that are complacent, you know, and have have given up on on government as they see it," he said.

Hurst said he hopes to "reinvigorate city residents."

Sarno has been mayor since 2007, making him the city's longest serving mayor. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Elizabeth Román
Elizabeth Román edits daily news stories at NEPM as managing editor. She is working to expand the diversity of sources in our news coverage and is also exploring ways to create more Spanish-language news content.
See stories by Elizabeth Román

