Mass layoffs are being announced by companies. If these continue, will you be ready?

By NPR Staff
Published December 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST
Jess Eng / NPR
Jess Eng
/
NPR

Dozens of companies have announced mass layoffs this year and there might be more still to come in 2023. Are you in a job or industry that's at risk of being cut? Do you have questions or concerns about how best to prepare for the possibility of a layoff and a looming recession? NPR wants to hear from you.

Fill out the form below and someone may be in contact with you for an upcoming story, or part of your submission may be featured online or on the radio.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

