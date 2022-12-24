© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: Questlove's Christmas playlist; The best movies of 2022

Fresh Air
Published December 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Questlove, shown here performing in New York City in June, won an Oscar in March for his documentary, <em>Summer of Soul. </em>
Dimitrios Kambouris
/
Getty Images for Mythical Games
Questlove, shown here performing in New York City in June, won an Oscar in March for his documentary, Summer of Soul.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Fresh Air' presents: Christmas with Questlove: Get ready for holiday music! Roots cofounder Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson shares his Christmas playlist, which includes songs by DRAM, James Brown, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.

Justin Chang pairs the 10 best movies of 2022, and picks 'No Bears' as his favorite: Fresh Air's film critic says it was a terrific year for movies but also a dispiriting one. Blockbusters brought audiences back to theaters, but romantic comedies and grown-up dramas often struggled.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'Fresh Air' presents: Christmas with Questlove

Justin Chang pairs the 10 best movies of 2022, and picks 'No Bears' as his favorite

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate