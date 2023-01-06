© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Death Cab for Cutie relinquishes control on 'Asphalt Meadows'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST
Death Cab for Cutie
Jimmy Fontaine
/
Courtesy of the artist
Death Cab for Cutie

Asphalt Meadows is Death Cab for Cutie's most adventurous album in over a decade due in part to an experiment the band tried: Each bandmate had a day to work on a song before handing it off to another member, who could do as they pleased, no strings attached.

In this session, Ben Gibbard and Dave Depper join us to talk about why the result was a resounding success — but probably wouldn't have been if they were all still in their 20s. Plus, how producer John Congleton was the perfect person for the job, and why anniversary shows aren't the cash grab you might think they are.

Copyright 2023 XPN

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content