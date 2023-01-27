PHOTOS: See protests unfold across the country after release of Tyre Nichols video

Authorities in Memphis, Tenn., released body camera footage from the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Friday. This has sparked protests and calls for national police reform across the U.S.

Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for a traffic stop. After trying to flee on foot, Nichols was brutally beaten by police. He died in a hospital three days later. Five officers were fired and charged with murder.

Gerald Herbert / AP / AP Protesters take over a bridge Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality.

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters rally outside of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in Detroit against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols.

Alex Slitz / AP / AP Demonstrators gather during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols in Atlanta.

/ Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images / Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Demonstrators participate in a protest near the White House against the police killing of Tyre Nichols.