Kate Davis searches for home on her new album 'Fish Bowl'

By Leila Fadel,
Milton GuevaraSimone Popperl
Published March 28, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT
Kate Davis' sophomore album Fish Bowl tells the story of a "dimension hopping voyager."
Maciek Jasik
/
Courtesy of the artist

Updated March 29, 2023 at 2:18 PM ET

Kate Davis' sophomore album Fish Bowl is told from the perspective of a protagonist named FiBo.

"In my mind, she's kind of like this dimension hopping voyager," Davis tells Morning Edition.

"The truth of it is, I was in a lot of pain and it was hard to be comfortable on Earth," she says. "It became very liberating and comfortable to just build a different world."

Davis — who studied classical music and jazz from a young age — played guitar, bass and keyboards on the album.

To hear the full story, use the audio player at the top of this page.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Milton Guevara
Simone Popperl
