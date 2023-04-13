© 2023 Connecticut Public

Janet Mills calls court restrictions on abortion drug 'legally and scientifically baseless'

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Janet Mills
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Gov. Janet Mills speaks with a visitor in her office at the State House, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills and Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey are calling the restrictions the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has placed on the abortion medication drug mifepristone legally and scientifically baseless.

While Mills says she's relieved that mifepristone remains available, she says the restrictions would jeopardize the health and safety of Maine women if they go into effect.

The appeals court ordered that the drug only be allowed for use through seven weeks of pregnancy instead of 10. It also prohibits it from being sent through the mail, an option that abortion providers say is important for ensuring access in rural states such as Maine.

Mills says her administration is closely watching a separate court case in Washington state, where a judge ordered the FDA to protect access to mifepristone in 18 states, including Maine, that had filed a lawsuit. If the judge reaffirms his decision, Mills says the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals' restrictions won't apply to Maine.

Abortion in New England
Patty Wight
