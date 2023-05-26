© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 19 books our critics are excited for this summer

By Meghan Collins Sullivan
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Islenia Mil for NPR

Memorial Day is often considered the unofficial start to summer. Many kids are entering the last weeks of school, pools start to open, and vacations from work are on the horizon. It's a time of the year that many associate with a somewhat slower pace affording, maybe, a little more free time to read. We asked some of our regular book critics what soon-to-be-published titles they are most looking forward to reading this summer. Here's what they said.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Meghan Collins Sullivan
Meghan Collins Sullivan is a senior editor on the Arts & Culture Desk, overseeing non-fiction books coverage at NPR. She has worked at NPR over the last 13 years in various capacities, including as the supervising editor for NPR.org – managing a team of online producers and reporters and editing multi-platform news coverage. She was also lead editor for the 13.7: Cosmos and Culture blog, written by five scientists on topics related to the intersection of science and culture.
See stories by Meghan Collins Sullivan

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content