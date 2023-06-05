© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A 97-year-old Los Angeles church catches on fire for the 2nd time in 2 years

By Ayana Archie
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:38 AM EDT

A nearly 100-year-old church in Los Angeles caught on fire for the second time in less than two years and is now being investigated as arson, according to the Los Angeles fire department.

The fire started in the sanctuary of the St. John's United Methodist Church Saturday evening and moved up to the balcony. The cause has not been determined yet, the fire department said.

The fire burned for about 20 minutes before 32 firefighters extinguished it. No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

In February 2022, another fire broke out in the sanctuary of the church, located in the Watts neighborhood of southern Los Angeles. No one was hurt, but the sanctuary was significantly damaged, the church said on its website.

At the time of Saturday's fire, the church had still been holding services in the parking lot while renovating the building after the first fire.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content