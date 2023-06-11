Hartford’s Black Lives Matter mural defaced with swastika, white supremacy message

The Black Lives Matter mural on Trinity Street in Hartford was defaced Saturday night with a swastika and a coded message of white supremacy, Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Artists spent Sunday working to repaint the mural, which was created in the summer of 2020.

Hartford police are investigating, officials said.

"Whoever scrawled this swastika and message of white supremacy is a miserable, small, hate-filled person who wants us divided and afraid,” Bronin said in a statement. “But our Hartford community is united, diverse, loving, and strong. We're angry about this vile act of hate, but we're not weakened by it.”

Gov. Ned Lamont said he was “beyond disgusted” by the incident.

“These do not represent Connecticut values, and all of us as a community need to take a strong stance to denounce any messages advocating hate and white supremacy,” Lamont said in a statement. “We will not be threatened by the messages of anonymous people who attempt to divide us and instill fear.”

