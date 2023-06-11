© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Hartford’s Black Lives Matter mural defaced with swastika, white supremacy message

Connecticut Public Radio
Published June 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT

The Black Lives Matter mural on Trinity Street in Hartford was defaced Saturday night with a swastika and a coded message of white supremacy, Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Artists spent Sunday working to repaint the mural, which was created in the summer of 2020.

Hartford police are investigating, officials said.

"Whoever scrawled this swastika and message of white supremacy is a miserable, small, hate-filled person who wants us divided and afraid,” Bronin said in a statement. “But our Hartford community is united, diverse, loving, and strong. We're angry about this vile act of hate, but we're not weakened by it.”

Gov. Ned Lamont said he was “beyond disgusted” by the incident.

“These do not represent Connecticut values, and all of us as a community need to take a strong stance to denounce any messages advocating hate and white supremacy,” Lamont said in a statement. “We will not be threatened by the messages of anonymous people who attempt to divide us and instill fear.”

Tags
News HartfordHartford County

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content