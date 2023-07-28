© 2023 Connecticut Public

Trader Joe's recalls its frozen falafel for possibly having rocks in it

By Ayana Archie
Published July 28, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT
People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020.
Brynn Anderson
/
AP
People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020.

Trader Joe's has recalled its frozen falafel for potentially having rocks in it, after it recalled two of its cookie products for the same reason recently.

The company's supplier informed them of the concern, and Trader Joe's said in a statement Friday that "all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed."

Customers who purchased the product should discard it or return it to a Trader Joe's location for a full refund, the company said.

The falafel, which is fully cooked and frozen, has the SKU number 93935 and is sold in Washington, D.C., and 34 states.

Last Friday, Trader Joe's said rocks could also possibly be found in its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

