ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Sunday Puzzle: Let the Categories Guide You

By Will Shortz
Published July 30, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some words. For each one, think of something that starts with the first letter of my word ... and that fits in the category named by the rest of my word.

Example: Factor — (Morgan) Freeman, (Henry) Fonda, (Harrison) Ford [actor starting with F]1. Scar
2. Aisle
3. Crank
4. Broom

5. Thorn
6. Bride
7. Swine
8. Cape
9. Trapper


Last week's challenge: Name a classic TV show in two words, in which the respective words rhyme with the first and last names of a famous writer - four letters in the first name, five letter in the last name. Who is it?

Challenge answer: "Get Smart" --> Bret Harte

Winner: Mary Butler from Columbus, Nebraska

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Jim Vespe, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. Name a well-known U.S. city in nine letters. Change the third and fifth letters to get the name of a beverage. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 3rd at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
