© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Emerson String Quartet gives one of its last live performances at NPR's Tiny Desk

By Mia Venkat,
Justine Kenin
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

In 1976, some college students decided to form a music group - not so remarkable. But these Juilliard students - well, they had some serious staying power.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The Emerson String Quartet is one of modern history's most durable, beloved and prolific chamber ensembles.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: We've divided the whole quartet repertoire just about as equally as we could.

CHANG: And after nearly 50 years, 40-some albums, nine Grammys and countless concerts, the band played one of its last performances at NPR's Tiny Desk.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: It's a very intense, emotional time. But anyway, life goes on.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SUMMERS: Just two days after their Tiny Desk concert, the quartet played its final performance in New York, where their journey began. The tape you've heard here is from that Tiny Desk concert. That full video is out today. Watch it on npr.org/music.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Mia Venkat
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate