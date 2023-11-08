© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Puppy Mill' bills go before Massachusetts legislative committee

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST
Ed Frerotte, of Petqua pet store, and the store cat Frankie stand at the counter on May 22, 2008, in New York. New York has become the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs, and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.” The law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, will take effect in 2024.
Diane Bondareff
/
AP
Ed Frerotte, of Petqua pet store, and the store cat Frankie stand at the counter on May 22, 2008, in New York. New York has become the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs, and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.” The law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, will take effect in 2024.

Bills in Massachusetts seeking to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet shops went before a legislative panel on Beacon Hill on Wednesday.

Different versions of the proposal would prohibit new retailers from selling pets or would ban the practice entirely.

Supporters said animals bred in so-called "puppy mills" out of state are raised in substandard conditions and develop health and behavioral issues.

State Sen. Patrick O'Connor, R-Weymouth, is a sponsor of the legislation. He said this also presents a consumer protection issue.

"The Humane Society has reported that they receive large volumes of complaints every year from owners who have spent thousands of their own dollars in veterinary bills caring for sick puppies — when the store that sold the puppy likely knew of these issues and never told them."

But John Mellace a pet store owner, said the legislation would hurt those retailers who work with responsible breeders.

"I discuss standards protocols and accountability that makes sure that they are humanly raising healthy puppies," Mellace said.

Mellace said he offers those looking to buy a pet plenty in the way of warranties and guarantees when they make a purchase.

Springfield and Pittsfield are among 13 Massachusetts communities with local bans on retail pet sales. There have been other attempts to take such laws statewide, which have stalled out in the Legislature.

The proposal would not impact animal breeders who sell the pets they raise directly to customers.

The Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources on Wednesday also took testimony on bills seeking to ban the sale of fur products and looking to further regulate conditions for animals at boarding kennels and pet daycare facilities.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content