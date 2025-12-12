© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A vigil for Sandy Hook in D.C., 13 years later

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 12, 2025 at 7:59 AM EST

Twenty-six children and educators died in the Sandy Hook shooting. Every year since then, advocates have marked the passage of time with a candlelight vigil at a church in Washington, D.C.

The Newtown Action Alliance organizes the vigil. Po Murray cofounded the group in Newtown just days after the shooting in 2012.

“Thirteen years ago, my community was forever changed when my neighbor murdered 26 children and educators at Sandy Hook," Murray said. "What began as unimaginable loss became a life-long commitment to honor those lives with action and to fight for a country where no family has to experience this heartbreak.”

Since the shooting, Congress has passed only one significant piece of gun control legislation — in 2022, after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) told them he’s felt a sense of futility in Congress, especially in the Trump administration.

“To all who may have a sense of defeatism or despair, I understand why," Blumenthal said. "Welcome to my world.”

The Trump administration has rolled back several federal gun regulations, including easing background checks for people with mental illness.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content