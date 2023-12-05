Why does Chris Judge start each day by hunting for human or animal-shaped clouds?
Dublin artist Chris Judge has been drawing faces on pictures of clouds since the early days of the pandemic. He named the project "A Daily Cloud."
Copyright 2023 NPR
