Vermont House approves legislation to prohibit race-based hair discrimination

The Vermont House has given its strong approval to legislation that prohibits racial discrimination based on hair types, textures and styles.

Morristown Rep. Saudia LaMont says it's becoming more common for school officials to tell young female Black students that their hair styles are not appropriate and need to be changed.

And she says Black adult women also face discrimination for their hair that limits job opportunities.

"The freedom to take pride in one's appearance in ways people choose, that feels in alignment with the traits that are associated with their race, improves confidence, self esteem, dignity and respect," LaMont says.

Morristown Rep. Saudia LaMont

This legislation comes on the heels of other instances of discrimination against natural hairstyles. A Black high school student in Texas has been repeatedly suspended for a hairstyle that the school claims is against the dress code.

Texas, among other states, has legislation that prohibits race-based hair discrimination, through the CROWN Act. Similar legislation has been passed by the U.S. House.

The measure now goes to the Vermont Senate for its consideration.

