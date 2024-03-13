© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maine environmental board nears decision on controversial 'clean car' rules

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published March 13, 2024 at 5:23 PM EDT

State environmental regulators are expected to weigh in next week on a controversial "clean cars" proposal for Maine. But some state lawmakers say it should be up to the Legislature to decide on the zero emissions standards.

The so-called "clean car" rules are opposed by many Republicans and have become a major issue heading into the election.

They would require that roughly half of cars sold in Maine by the model year 2028 are either plug-in hybrids or fully electric. That percentage would increase to 82% of car sales by 2032.

The Board of Environmental Protection was originally supposed to decide on the zero-emission standards late last year, but the vote was postponed due to the mid-December storm that knocked out power to tens of thousands of Mainers and flooded riverfront communities.

"It doesn't get more on the nose than that," Jack Shapiro of the Natural Resources Council of Maine said Wednesday during a press conference at Revision Energy in South Portland. "That's why it's really important the board doesn't delay any further and adopts these rules next week."
Jack Shapiro of the Natural Resources Council of Maine speaks a press conference at Revision Energy in South Portland on March 13, 2024. NRCM is among a handful of environmental groups that petitioned the Maine Board of Environmental Protection to approve zero-emission standards.
Nicole Ogrysko
/
Maine Public
Jack Shapiro of the Natural Resources Council of Maine speaks a press conference at Revision Energy in South Portland on March 13, 2024. NRCM is among a handful of environmental groups that petitioned the Maine Board of Environmental Protection to approve zero-emission standards.

But Republicans in Augusta are floating a bill that define vehicle emission standards as "major substantive rules," which would require approval by the Legislature. The bill, which state Rep. Michael Sobeleski, R-Phillips, introduced earlier this week, would apply retroactively to May 22, 2023.

The measure has support from both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders. Republicans have previously said that the Legislature is best equipped to handle vehicle emission standards over a citizen board.

On Wednesday, Shapiro described the bill as a last-minute attempt to override the BEP's work on zero-emission standards.

The zero-emission standards are similar to those that California and about 10 other states have adopted. Republicans, car dealers and others who have commented to the BEP about the proposal have expressed concerns about the costs and range for EVs, particularly for rural Mainers.

But environmental groups have pushed back on those concerns and argued that an EV purchase will save Mainers in the long-term. And they believe the zero emission standards would go a long way in Maine's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Transportation accounts for 48% of Maine's carbon emissions.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content