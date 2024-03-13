© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

So you want to photograph the total solar eclipse? Here's your how-to guide

Maine Public | By Brian Bechard
Published March 13, 2024 at 12:50 PM EDT

Taking good pictures of the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, will require more than your average photo shoot.

Maine Public videographer Brian Bechard spoke with John Meader, owner and director of the Maine-based Northern Stars Planetarium about what it takes.

From the camera equipment you'll need to safety and logistics considerations and post-processing your photos, here's everything you need to know to come home safely with a good picture of this incredible phenomenon.
Tags
New England News Collaborative

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content