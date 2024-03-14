© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's your favorite Stephen King book?

Published March 14, 2024 at 5:07 AM EDT
Stephen King attends a special screening of <em>IT</em> on Sept. 6, 2017, in Bangor, Maine.
Scott Eisen
/
Getty Images for Warner Bros.
Stephen King attends a special screening of IT on Sept. 6, 2017, in Bangor, Maine.

Updated on March 19

Stephen King is a prolific writer. He's authored nearly 100 novels and novellas, mostly falling into the thriller category – several have been turned into (very!) scary movies. His first novel, Carrie, turns 50 on April 5.

We want to know about your favorite Stephen King book. Please fill out the form below to share your responses. If your submission fits our criteria, we may use your answers, or an NPR staff member may be in touch with you.

This form was closed on March 19.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content