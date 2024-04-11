© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Paralympic athlete shares lessons on defying the odds in new book 'Lucky Girl'

By Lakshmi Singh
Published April 11, 2024 at 6:42 PM EDT

Even after she was adopted by a family in the U.S., Scout Bassett felt lost. Then, she found running. Her new book is called Lucky Girl.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Lakshmi Singh
Lakshmi Singh is a midday newscaster and a guest host for NPR, which she joined in 2000.
See stories by Lakshmi Singh

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate