COMIC: Our sun was born with thousands of other stars. Where did they all go?

The sun sits alone at the center of our solar system — but it was actually born in a giant cloud alongside thousands of other stars. So where did all those stars go?

Astrophysicists Jeremy Webb and Natalie Price-Jones explain what may have happened to the sun's siblings — and why finding them matters.

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

This comic was written and illustrated by Connie Hanzhang Jin, based on reporting from Regina Barber and Connie Hanzhang Jin. It was edited by Amina Khan, Ben de la Cruz and Pierre Kattar.

The Science of Siblings is a new series exploring the ways our siblings can influence us, from our money and our mental health all the way down to our very molecules. We'll be sharing these stories over the next several weeks.

More from the Science of Siblings series:

