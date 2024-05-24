Fresh Air Weekend: Michael McDonald; Our fragile food system

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

With age and sobriety, Michael McDonald is ready to get personal: McDonald says that earlier in his career, he tended to avoid writing about himself directly in songs. He opens up about his life and career in the memoir, What a Fool Believes.

Furiosa's 'Mad Max' origin story is packed with explosives and extremes: In this prequel to Mad Mad: Fury Road, Furiosa comes fully into her own as an action hero, hurling dynamite one minute and climbing up on top of the truck to fend off an attacker the next.

Journalist says we're 'basically guinea pigs' for a new form of industrialized food: Fast Food Nation author Eric Schlosser says mergers and acquisitions have created food oligopolies that are inefficient, barely regulated and sometimes dangerous. His new documentary is Food, Inc. 2.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Copyright 2024 Fresh Air