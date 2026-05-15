CT boosts homeless services with $5 million in emergency funding

Connecticut’s homeless service providers received an additional $5 million to help residents secure or keep housing. The funding is in response to federal cuts to rental assistance and homeless programs.

The $5 million is coming from the state’s $500 million emergency fund set aside by state lawmakers last year.

The money is also designed to make up for policy changes imposed by Pres. Donald Trump’s administration, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

“We’re playing a little defense with the Trump administration but we’re also trying to play some offense to make sure people have a sense that we’re making progress on their behalf every day,” Lamont said.

The homeless support is one way the state’s tackling the housing crisis, along with constructing more affordable housing, Lamont said.

Recent federal cuts in homelessness prevention programs, and delays in the Continuum of Care program, recently forced Connecticut homeless service providers to decrease staff and limited new clients.

“We created this fund to provide a safety net for the people and businesses being harmed by the Trump administration, and we’re going to keep using it to protect our state and our values,” Lamont said.

The latest release of funding follows a similar allocation from December, in which about $7 million was allocated to make up for expiring Continuum of Care grants for homeless prevention.

The money will go to local homeless service providers to be used as flex funding, according to Community Housing Advocates Chief Executive Officer Kara Capone.

“It could be money for transportation. Sometimes it's because somebody needs to start a job and they need work boots, and they don't have the money for the work boots. So we're able to provide the funding,” Capone said.

It allows the money to be used to help with things like a security deposit, equipment to help a client start a new job or a bus ticket to stay with friends or family to avoid homelessness.

“Flexible funding, so it is to help people stay where they are to maintain employment, to obtain employment, and to stabilize within their housing,” Capone said.