Capitol expert: report transformed Stewart spending scandal, reshaped GOP race

The sudden collapse of Erin Stewart’s gubernatorial campaign appears tied directly to a newly released investigative report that painted a far more detailed, and potentially more legally dangerous, picture of her spending practices while mayor of New Britain.

That’s according to The Connecticut Mirror Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas, who said the findings released Thursday fundamentally changed the political equation for Stewart and for Connecticut Republicans heading into this weekend’s nominating convention.

“What changed [for Stewart] is the suggestion by this law firm ... that Erin Stewart may face civil and criminal liability,” Pazniokas said.

In a statement announcing she was suspending her campaign, Stewart said, “I take the allegations that have been made against me very seriously,” and pledged to “make full and complete restitution to the City of New Britain” for anything she owes.

Investigators matched purchases to social media posts

Pazniokas said investigators hired by the city examined years of spending records tied to Stewart’s city-issued credit card and compared them with photographs Stewart herself had posted online.

“What that found was that she had used her city credit card for her personal Amazon account,” Pazniokas said.

According to Pazniokas, investigators matched Amazon purchases to images from family birthday parties and other personal events appearing on Stewart’s social media accounts.

“The investigative report used her own social media postings against her,” Pazniokas said.

He said the report also concluded Stewart had been informed about the proper use of city credit cards when the accounts were issued.

“The most damning finding in this report is that what she did was deliberate and repeated,” Pazniokas said. “And it was an egregious use of city money.”

From defiant to withdrawn

Pazniokas noted Stewart had spent days insisting the controversy was politically motivated and describing it as a “witch hunt.”

But after the report’s release, her posture changed rapidly.

“So she went from defiant to contrite very quickly,” Pazniokas said.

He said the legal exposure outlined in the report appeared to become the tipping point.

According to Pazniokas, current New Britain Mayor Bobby Sanchez announced the city would refer the findings to federal and state prosecutors while also exploring possible civil action to recover improperly spent funds.

Pazniokas said Stewart soon began calling Republican leaders, including rival gubernatorial candidate Ryan Fazio, to inform them she was ending her campaign.

A clearer path for Republicans

Stewart’s withdrawal now appears to leave Fazio in a commanding position ahead of the Republican convention on Friday and Saturday.

Pazniokas said Stewart urged her delegates to support Fazio after suspending her campaign.

“In all likelihood, Ryan Fazio will emerge on Saturday as not just the endorsed candidate, but as the Republican nominee,” Pazniokas said.

Rather than throwing the party into turmoil, Pazniokas said Republicans are likely to look beyond the controversy.

“I think the party will quickly move past this,” he said.

He added that Republicans are now expected to refocus on the broader challenge of defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont.

An uncertain political future

Pazniokas said Stewart’s focus now appears less political than legal and financial.

“Her immediate concern has got to be assessing the risk that she faces,” he said.

That includes possible restitution efforts by the city and the possibility of criminal prosecution.

Asked whether Stewart could eventually return to politics, Pazniokas expressed doubt.

“I don't believe so,” he said. “But you never say never.”