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Solar expansion in East Windsor highlights tension between climate goals and local concerns

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published April 17, 2026 at 1:38 PM EDT
The Gravel Pit Solar Farm is a 120-megawatt solar energy project Gravel Pit Solar in East Windsor, Connecticut on April 10, 2026.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
The Gravel Pit Solar Farm is a 120-megawatt solar energy project Gravel Pit Solar in East Windsor, Connecticut on April 10, 2026. As demand for renewable energy grows, so does the question of where to place large-scale solar arrays in a densely populated and heavily forested state.

Connecticut officials have approved a major expansion of a solar farm in East Windsor, despite vocal opposition from some residents, underscoring a growing clash between the state’s clean energy goals and concerns in rural communities.

The decision comes as Connecticut pushes to dramatically expand its renewable energy capacity, including a goal of reaching 1,000 megawatts of energy storage by 2030 - a target the state is far from meeting.

Many residents opposing solar projects cite a range of concerns, from aesthetics to noise to the loss of farmland.

“That’s what I think I’ve come across most frequently,” said Dr. Adam Gallaher, a UConn-trained researcher who studies sustainable energy siting.

Separating perception from reality

Some of the fears surrounding solar development may be overblown, particularly concerns about environmental contamination, Gallaher said.

“Maybe the toxicity of solar panels … so sort of concerns around materials leaching into the soil that then leach into the groundwater,” he said.

“It may only happen if the panels are damaged, which would require a significant amount of force to break that glass and expose those internal silicone and copper to the environment,” Gallaher said, adding that “a lot of what you may be hearing is a bit overstated.”

What makes a good solar site?

As demand for renewable energy grows, so does the question of where to place large-scale solar arrays in a densely populated and heavily forested state.

“So as it stands, most of the solar projects that are being developed, they’re typically replacing forested landscapes or agricultural landscapes,” Gallaher said.

“When we think about an ideal project, it might be one that does not replace either one of those landscapes,” he said, pointing instead to alternatives like landfills or parking lots.

“Something that is being put on a landfill, for example, or over top parking lots,” Gallaher said.

What Connecticut’s future landscape could look like

The expansion in East Windsor raises broader questions about how much land solar development will ultimately consume - and how visible those changes will be.

Could the state become a patchwork of solar installations?

“In a sense, yes,” Gallaher said. But he emphasized that the overall footprint may be smaller than many residents fear.

“We’re talking about converting less than a half of a percent of Connecticut’s landscape,” he said.

Even if hundreds of potential sites are developed, Gallaher said the scale of land use remains relatively modest compared to the state’s total area.

“While it may be a checkerboard of solar projects, how big that checkerboard is changes a lot,” he said, noting the balance between land use and the need to meet climate goals.
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Environment News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. He's proud to be a part of the team that won a regional Emmy Award for The Vote: A Connecticut Conversation. In his 21st year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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Connecticut Public’s environmental and climate change reporting is made possible through support from Report for America (RFA) and by local donors who have matched RFA funding including Barbara David, Suzanne Hopgood, in memory of her late husband, Frank Lord, Larry Lunden, Sandra Elson Slemmer.