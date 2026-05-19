Connecticut conventions revealed deeper party tensions, poli sci professor says 

Connecticut’s Republican and Democratic nominating conventions both produced surprise intrigue heading into and during the weekend. By the time delegates finished voting, Republicans were regrouping after a major gubernatorial race shakeup while Democrats were confronting signs of growing unrest within parts of their own party.

That's according to Southern Connecticut State University Political Science Professor? Jonathan Wharton, who indicated he wasn’t surprised that the last minute turns in convention weekend.

“Conventions are unpredictable sometimes,” Wharton said.

Republicans rally around Fazio after Stewart exit

On the Republican side, party leaders were forced to quickly regroup after Erin Stewart suspended her gubernatorial campaign amid mounting scrutiny over alleged misuse of a city-issued credit card during her time as mayor of New Britain.

Wharton said the controversy forced Republicans to unify quickly behind Greenwich state senator and businessman Ryan Fazio .

“It did at least require the camps to come together,” Wharton said. “The party had to respond and line up quickly for Ryan Fazio.”

Stewart had entered the convention cycle as a leading Republican contender before withdrawing days ahead of the gathering.

Lamont faces pressure from the left

Meanwhile, Democrats formally endorsed Gov. Ned Lamont for re-election , but challenger Josh Elliott secured enough delegate support to force an August primary. It will be the first Connecticut democratic gubernatorial primary in 48 years .

Wharton said Elliott’s final share of the delegate vote reflected protest inside the party that was more than symbolic.

“What we should be more shocked by was the fact that it was 25%,” Wharton said. “It was more than the 15% required for Josh Elliott’s name to appear on the ballot.”

Wharton said some Democrats and unaffiliated voters appear eager for a more progressive direction than Lamont’s centrist approach .

“There are a healthy number of Democrats, and quite frankly, even unaffiliated voters who want to see more progressive policies and approaches,” Wharton said.

Still, he cautioned against overstating Lamont’s vulnerability. Wharton noted a growing majority of Connecticut voters are not registered as Democrats or Republicans.

“Anybody who’s seeking statewide office ... should be concerned,” Wharton said. “Parties are just naturally fractious and divided.”

Bronin-Larson battle remains unsettled

Wharton also said Democrats should not assume Hartford-area Congressman John Larson is finished politically after losing the party endorsement to former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin in Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District.

“Oh, no, no, no,” Wharton said when asked whether Larson should be written off.

Wharton noted that incumbents can remain formidable even after convention setbacks. He pointed to the political resilience once shown by Connecticut’s late U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman after his own endorsement defeat in 2006 , when he ran as an Independent.

At the same time, Wharton said Bronin demonstrated political strength through fundraising and convention momentum.

“Don’t overlook the fact that a lot of money was raised by Luke Bronin,” Wharton said. “That says a lot for a candidate.”

An old process still carries weight

Wharton noted Connecticut remains one of only a small number of states that still rely heavily on party conventions to determine party endorsements.

Some critics consider the system outdated, he said, but party conventions still matter because endorsed candidates receive top-line ballot placement during primaries.

“That endorsement matters,” Wharton said.

He also questioned how engaged average voters will remain as the campaigns move deeper into the summer months.

“How many people are really paying attention to conventions?” Wharton said.

With August primaries approaching, he said turnout may ultimately become one of the biggest unanswered questions of the election season.