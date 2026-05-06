Looney reflects on accomplishments as he steps away from the General Assembly

The Wednesday end of the current legislative session is also the end of Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney’s 46-year career as a lawmaker. The Saturday prior, Looney announced he will not seek reelection.

“I thought it would be a good day to announce it to our caucus, and a day when we were doing the budget bill and not other business, was a relatively quiet day in terms of process, with one major bill to be done in each chamber,” Looney said.

The longtime New Haven lawmaker said the decision to step away came after years of reflection, including conversations with his wife that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I began to feel that this time would be the right time to have a sense of leaving while people are still encouraging me to stay, rather than staying when people are encouraging me to leave,” Looney said.

A legislative legacy spanning decades

Looney pointed to a series of major policy achievements when asked to define his impact on the state, though he said it is difficult to narrow his legacy to a single measure.

“It would be hard to limit it to one,” Looney said, before highlighting the creation of the earned income tax credit, the 2019 paid family and medical leave law, increases to the minimum wage, and changes to municipal reimbursement formulas.

He also pointed to a more recent initiative aimed at long-term social outcomes.

“I think the creation of the Early Childhood Endowment… is the secret of a more hopeful future,” Looney said, adding that it could help ensure children arrive at school better prepared while easing the financial burden of preschool on families.

Unfinished priorities

Despite decades of legislative wins, Looney said some goals remained out of reach, particularly efforts to make the state’s tax system more progressive at the highest income levels.

“The income tax is not raising as much money as it could be, and we should have a higher rate on the highest levels of income,” Looney said. He argued such a move would generate additional revenue for property tax relief, which he called “the single most burdensome tax that we face.”

Looney also cited limited progress on regionalization, especially in education. He said broader cooperation among Connecticut’s 169 municipalities remains difficult.

“Each of our 169 towns is sort of a jealously self-protective fiefdom,” Looney said.

Responding to critics and political divides

Looney acknowledged criticism from Republicans who argue his policies have hurt the state’s business climate, but he rejected that view.

“I think the critics are short sighted,” Looney said, adding that he believes government must remain “active, engaged, helping meet the needs of people who need assistance.”

At the same time, he emphasized that bipartisan relationships remain a defining feature of Connecticut politics, even amid rising national polarization.

“Some of my closest friends that I made over the years… are Republicans,” Looney said.

Still, he warned that national political tensions are beginning to seep into state government.

“The toxicity at the national level has started to flow into Connecticut, but fortunately not anywhere near as much as it has in some other states,” he said.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public FILE: Senators Norm Needleman, Martin Looney, and Bob Duff chat after voting on a bill on the last day of the 2025 legislative session on June 4, 2025.

Transition and the future of leadership

Looney expressed confidence in Majority Leader Bob Duff, who is expected to succeed him as Senate President Pro Tem.

“Bob is a very able and gifted legislator, and I’m sure that he will be ready to assume that position… without missing a beat,” Looney said.

He also voiced optimism that New Haven will maintain influence in Hartford through its legislative delegation, including the possibility of Senator Gary Winfield stepping into a leadership role.

Looking ahead with optimism and concern

As he prepares to leave office, Looney said his outlook on Connecticut is shaped by both hope and concern.

“I’m hopeful because of the people, because of the resiliency of people,” he said.

But he also pointed to concerns about national policy and its local impact.

“I’m very concerned about… the dangers posed by the federal government… and the suffering that it’s going to continue to impose on our people,” Looney said.

Life after the legislature

Looney said retirement will not mean stepping away from public life entirely. He plans to continue practicing law and expand his teaching roles at Quinnipiac University and the University of New Haven.

He also left open the possibility of a quieter pastime, inspired by a suggestion from his granddaughter.

“She said… ‘you can just sit there and fish all day if you want to,’” Looney said. “But I think I’ll do more than that.”

