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As younger adults experience more strokes, doctors call attention to the warning signs

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:48 PM EDT
FILE: MRI of brain, concept of the mysteries of the human mind.
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FILE: "A common misconception is that stroke only occurs in older adults, but research shows a growing prevalence in those who are 18 to 64 years-old," said Dr. Guilherme Dabus, an organizer behind “Survive Stroke Week.”

Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in Connecticut, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While stroke risk increases as you age, CDC data shows that more people under age 65 are getting a stroke.

"A common misconception is that stroke only occurs in older adults, but research shows a growing prevalence in those who are 18 to 64 years-old," said Dr. Guilherme Dabus, an organizer behind “Survive Stroke Week.”

One of the main goals of “Survive Stroke Week,” which runs through May 9, is raising awareness of stroke symptoms and treatments.

Strokes happen when blood flow to part of the brain is blocked, or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. Symptoms include a sudden loss of balance, blurred vision, facial drooping, arm weakness and difficulty talking.

Doctors at Survive Stroke Week say there is a handy acronym to sum up those potential warning signs: “BE FAST.”

If you’re experiencing any or all of the above symptoms, doctors say, it’s time to call 911.

About one in seven strokes occur in adolescents and young adults ages 15 to 49, according to the CDC. Experts believe that could be because more young people have stroke risk factors including obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.

While more young people are experiencing strokes, there is some good news, 80% of strokes are preventable, according to the American Heart Association.

“Remember, just because someone is on the younger side, don't write off their symptoms – get help,” Dabus said in a statement.
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Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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