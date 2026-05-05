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Popular CT rideshare pilot program gets millions in upcoming budget

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published May 5, 2026 at 5:54 PM EDT
I-84 traffic on the eastern edge of Hartford, Connecticut.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: I-84 traffic on the eastern edge of Hartford, Connecticut.

Connecticut lawmakers will include $10.5 million for the state’s microtransit pilot program as part of the state’s upcoming budget, that’s according to State Sen. Christine Cohen, who is chair of the Transportation Committee.

“This $10.5 million provides programming in different areas across the state that really allow folks to have their independence, to travel freely to social activities, to doctors appointments, to and from work and so much more,” Cohen said.

The program, which started in 2024, has proven to be popular throughout the state, according to Cohen. The pilot program offered in 18 towns and cities across the state, operates much like Lyft and Uber, where residents can book rides with various contractors.

Transit advocates like Cohen hope the program may be expanded statewide.

They say it meets an urgent need, as many municipalities in Connecticut lack comprehensive mass transit coverage.

“My goal would really be to see these micro transit options in towns in all 169 towns eventually, so that even our most remote settings have options with respect to public transportation,” Cohen said.

Jeremy Tillinger, the director of policy at Via, a rideshare contractor with the pilot program, spoke about the service in late April. Tillinger said the program is already bringing in positive results.

“At a time when affordability and the rising cost of gas prices is on everybody's minds, micro transit is providing an innovative, cost efficient solution for many,” Tillinger said.

Peggy Lyons, the First Selectwoman of Madison, said many of her residents want the program to continue.

Lyons said about 25,000 rides were booked for the program running in Madison, Guilford, Middletown and East Hampton last year.

“This is kind of filling in that gap and just within the way our state is structured, I think a lot of people are starting to depend on this, and they would hate to see it go,” Lyons said.
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Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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