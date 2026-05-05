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Reporter’s Notebook: How CT leaders are responding to chaotic immigration enforcement

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maysoon Khan
Published May 5, 2026 at 3:23 PM EDT
FILE: A masked agent sprays chemical irritant from inside the parking garage at the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse as protestors block cars attempting to exit. The protestors believed the cars contained ICE agents and a detainee. Hundreds of protestors had gathered around the building for a vigil and protest against the killing of Renee Nicole Macklin in Minneapolis, Wednesday, January 07, by ICE agents.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A masked agent sprays chemical irritant from inside the parking garage at the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse as protestors block cars attempting to exit on January 8, 2026. The protestors believed the cars contained ICE agents and a detainee,

In the past year, several communities in Connecticut have seen immigration enforcement turn violent.

In Norwalk, immigration agents broke a car window and used a taser while subduing and arresting two brothers from Mexico last year.

In January, New Haven police said federal agents pursued an immigrant inside a courthouse to make an arrest. Police said the incident followed a car crash outside the building.

In that same month in Hartford, federal agents used pepper spray and then drove through a crowd of protesters blocking their vehicle. One person was struck, according to city officials.

Those incidents are a microcosm of the crackdown unfolding nationally, which has been marked by sometimes chaotic arrests.

Connecticut Public recently explored how local officials are responding, from the state's Democratic governor to mayors and police chiefs grappling with disruptive enforcement activity.

Local leaders told us about the pressure they face to respond when ICE forcefully detains people in their communities.

Harry Rilling, a Democrat who previously served as Norwalk's mayor, and the city’s police chief for 17 years, said some police officers and city leaders have a "feeling of helplessness.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, a Democrat, shared a similar sentiment. Elicker said city officials are weighing how to protect residents from conduct that violates their rights.

But confronting federal agents could be dangerous for local police, he said.

“It could put our officers in great risk if they're trying to intervene with an ICE officer that is using undue force on a community member,” Elicker said.

Others see the situation differently.

Richard Dziekan is a constable in Bethany. Dziekan once served as a Republican mayor in Derby. He is also a former Hamden police officer.

Dziekan doesn’t think ICE is hurting the communities in which it operates. Rather, he said, the state is hampering local law enforcement.

“It’s just asinine,” Dziekan said, referring to the Trust Act, a state law that limits how police can interact with immigration authorities.

“I mean, please, just let us do our job," Dziekan said.

Connecticut’s Trust Act, passed in 2013, restricts the information police can share with federal immigration agents.

State lawmakers strengthened the Trust Act last year following President Donald Trump’s return to office.

Gov. Ned Lamont took another step Monday to control how immigration enforcement unfolds. In a ceremony outside a courthouse, Lamont signed legislation that limits immigration sweeps at schools, churches and other sensitive places.

The move came with the backing of the state's Democratic leaders, including Attorney General William Tong.

“This legislation reflects the unremarkable and uncontroversial proposition that no one is above the law," Tong said in a statement this month. "Not here in Connecticut and not anywhere else in this country."
The Reporter’s Notebook
Maysoon Khan
Maysoon Khan is an investigative reporting fellow with The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public’s investigative team. She reports on local and state government, immigration, criminal justice reform, courts and related issues, with a focus on holding elected officials accountable. Previously, she covered New York state government for The Associated Press.
See stories by Maysoon Khan

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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