Trump is set to speak in CT at US Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony. Here’s what to know

President Trump is scheduled to address the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s commencement ceremony Wednesday morning at 11 in New London.

The event is closed to the public. Protesters are expected in the city.

Here’s what you should know:

Protest plans

Protest organizers said they’re “gathering in the spirit of non-violence,” and intend to call attention to the Iran war and what they call the “dismantling of American democracy.”

Organizers said in a statement they do not intend to “denigrate” the graduating cadets.

"We are gathering as members of an unwavering, determined and diverse community to congratulate the newest class of U.S.C.G. graduates but to also make it clear that we are not turning a blind eye to the injustices and constitutional attacks being waged by this administration,” said Kenzie Metvier, one of the organizers.

Traffic restrictions and road closures

Expect traffic restrictions and road closures in parts of New London, according to police.

No parking will be allowed starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday on the following streets: River Ridge Road; Deshon Street; Nameaug Avenue; Oneco Avenue, Farnsworth Street; Winchester Road; Uncas Avenue; Williams Street under Interstate 95 overpass; Williams Street between Briggs and Gordon Streets; Crystal Avenue from 309 Crystal Ave. to Williams Street; Riverside Heights Road;

Route 32, northbound or southbound.

Riverside Park will be closed to the public beginning at 5 a.m.

Members of the public are allowed to assemble at McKinley Park and a grass parcel on Williams Street. New London police said full masks or face-covering items are not allowed. Also not allowed: sticks or posts, signs with sticks or posts, backpacks or bags and amplified noise devices.