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Trump is set to speak in CT at US Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony. Here’s what to know

Connecticut Public Radio
Published May 19, 2026 at 5:33 PM EDT
FILE: President Donald Trump arrives to speak to graduating cadets at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut May 17, 2017.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: President Donald Trump arrives to speak to graduating cadets at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut May 17, 2017.

President Trump is scheduled to address the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s commencement ceremony Wednesday morning at 11 in New London.

The event is closed to the public. Protesters are expected in the city.

Here’s what you should know:

Protest plans

Protest organizers said they’re “gathering in the spirit of non-violence,” and intend to call attention to the Iran war and what they call the “dismantling of American democracy.”

Organizers said in a statement they do not intend to “denigrate” the graduating cadets.

"We are gathering as members of an unwavering, determined and diverse community to congratulate the newest class of U.S.C.G. graduates but to also make it clear that we are not turning a blind eye to the injustices and constitutional attacks being waged by this administration,” said Kenzie Metvier, one of the organizers.

Traffic restrictions and road closures

Expect traffic restrictions and road closures in parts of New London, according to police.

No parking will be allowed starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday on the following streets: River Ridge Road; Deshon Street; Nameaug Avenue; Oneco Avenue, Farnsworth Street; Winchester Road; Uncas Avenue; Williams Street under Interstate 95 overpass; Williams Street between Briggs and Gordon Streets; Crystal Avenue from 309 Crystal Ave. to Williams Street; Riverside Heights Road;
Route 32, northbound or southbound.

Riverside Park will be closed to the public beginning at 5 a.m.

Members of the public are allowed to assemble at McKinley Park and a grass parcel on Williams Street. New London police said full masks or face-covering items are not allowed. Also not allowed: sticks or posts, signs with sticks or posts, backpacks or bags and amplified noise devices.
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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.