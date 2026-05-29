Fairfield speed cameras debut to mixed local reaction

Drivers in Fairfield may want to think twice about zooming past local schools.

The town installed several autonomous speed cameras in several school zones. First Selectperson Christine Vitale said the cameras are there for a good reason.

“This is a town priority in terms of just keeping our children safe in school zones,” Vitale said.

Town officials say the cameras are in response to a growing speeding problem near schools. Vitale said in a recent statement to Connecticut Public, the cameras are already beginning to reduce speeding rates in town.

But some residents, and the local Republican Party, are suspicious over the intent of the cameras. They have insinuated the cameras are an opportunity for the town to make more money from speeding tickets, which local officials pushed back on.

Town officials project the speed cameras will generate over $3 million in June, marking the first month of operation. The revenue will go to Fairfield’s road safety initiatives.

“We plan to move the revenue out of the Police budget and will identify projects that will be used against that revenue, targeted to roadway safety and to the costs associated with the ATESD (Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Device) program.”

In a social media post , some members of the Fairfield Republican Party called the cameras a cash grab. Republican State Sen. Tony Hwang, who represents Fairfield, recently said while he supported the original intent of the 2023 state bill , he agreed speeding in town is a problem. Hwang takes issue with the roll out, saying not enough residents were informed.

Hwang referenced a similar roll out in Greenwich which had since been paused due to public outcry over concerns the approval process did not follow town procedure.

“I’m asking for our municipal leaders to show that they are willing to listen to the people that are going to be impacted by this policy to pause, just as they have done in Greenwich, in their program, to better understand the implications and the real-life results and impact on residents and drivers,” Hwang said.

The town installed 16 cameras and will only be active in the mornings and afternoons when children are heading to or from school.

The cameras are now active, but residents are getting a warning until the end of the month of May, after that speed violators will receive fines. Fairfield officials say the fines will not be reported to a driver’s car insurance company or result in points on someone’s driving record.

Fairfield Police Chief Michael Paris defended the cameras.

“It's to truly slow people down in these areas where we think is the most vulnerable and that's our school children,” Paris said. I would hate to have a child hit in an area and we didn't try to do something to prevent that.”

