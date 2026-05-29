© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suicide rates among young people in CT drop 18% after the launch of 988, study finds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published May 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: United Way of Connecticut President Lisa Bates discussing the 988 Call center November 25, 2023. This year through April, 988 CT responded to 3,353 chats and texts; 21% were from youth under the age of 18.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: United Way of Connecticut President Lisa Bates discussing the 988 Call center November 25, 2023. This year through April, 988 CT responded to 3,353 chats and texts; 21% were from youth under the age of 18.

Connecticut – along with nine other states – saw an 18% decline in suicide rates among young people, after the national crisis hotline 988 launched in 2022.

States with the largest increases in 988 calls, including Connecticut, saw the biggest drops, according to the study, which was published in April in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

“Our team knows that a quick response can save a life,” said Lisa Tepper Bates, president and CEO of United Way of Connecticut, which operates the crisis call center. “More than 95% of Connecticut callers tell us their state of crisis diminished during their call.”

Across the United States of America, suicide remains a leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 988 number replaced a 10-digit crisis hotline in 2022. Since then, crisis call volume increased in Connecticut nearly 350%.

In 2025, more than 55,000 988 calls were fielded – the nonprofit also fields local 211 crisis calls.

“Our contact specialists do heroic work every day. They meet each caller where they are, taking the time to understand each person’s needs, de-escalate the crisis and develop a stabilizing path forward,” said Tanya Barrett, senior vice president of 211 Health and Human Services at United Way of Connecticut in a statement.

Barrett said that can involve helping a caller to build a plan to re-connect to their existing supports, or to connect with new resources for help.

United Way of Connecticut’s crisis center launched a 24/7 local response to 988 chats and texts in November 2025. Prior to this expansion, national backup centers provided much of the Connecticut chat and text response. But research shows that in-state crisis specialists are better equipped to connect callers to local support.

This year through April, 988 CT responded to 3,353 chats and texts; 21% were from youth under the age of 18.

“Every life saved represents hope and demonstrates the power of personal connection in a moment of need,” said Nancy Navarretta, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) in a statement. “Preventing suicide is a core goal of Connecticut’s Health and Human Services State agencies, and we are encouraged to see data showing that 988 is making a meaningful difference for Connecticut residents.”
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.