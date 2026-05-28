© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Get a peek into the lives of pro-immigrant advocates at a photo exhibit in Hartford this weekend

Connecticut Public Radio | By Daniela Doncel
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:01 AM EDT
Adrian Montoro discusses his photos in the upcoming exhibit by Hartford Deportation Defense showing the fight to protect immigrants in Connecticut, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford on May 27, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Adrian Montoro discusses his photos in the upcoming exhibit by Hartford Deportation Defense showing the fight to protect immigrants in Connecticut, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford on May 27, 2026.

Members of Hartford Deportation Defense, a local immigrant-led group, danced during a meeting to bring joy to their advocacy work for immigrant rights. Adrian Montoro captured the moment, and it’ll be on display this Saturday.

“This photo exhibit is being created to show our fight throughout the years for equal rights,” Montoro said, “to show how we have won things and grown from our failures.”

Montoro is the Youth Coordinator with Hartford Deportation Defense. He’s also the photographer behind the 30 photos that will be featured in the exhibit titled “The Fight to Protect Immigrants in CT.”

The organization’s youth committee is showcasing the exhibit during an open door event on Saturday, May 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hartford.

Montoro said people will not only get to see the photos, but they’ll get to hear community members speak about their experiences and why Hartford Deportation Defense is important to them.

“It's important not only to document our past failures and grow from them,” Montoro said, “but also to show people that are not usually in our space what we as a community are doing in these times of struggle.”

The photo exhibit will only be on view during the event on Saturday. However, Montoro said the organization is currently in talks with the Hartford Public Library to see if the photos can be put on display.

An archival image of work being done by Hartford Deportation Defense.
Adrian Motoro
/
Hartford Deportation Defense
An archival image of work being done by Hartford Deportation Defense.

Building community through photography

The photos are a way of showing the reality of advocating for immigrants, Montoro said, particularly during a time of increased federal immigration enforcement that continues to impact communities in Connecticut.

"It's not only a Latino problem, or a Mexican problem, as the social media wants to put it,” Montoro said. “It affects everyone. It affects not only us, but also our allies that are in the community, and how they put themselves in harm's way for the community, and how we also put ourselves in harm's way.”

Montoro said he hopes the exhibit will encourage people to join the fight.

“To make real change, you have to have community, and community isn't only immigrants,” Montoro said. “It's also the allies, the people that do have green card permanent residence.That's where the real power is… because there's strength in numbers.”

For Connecticut immigrant youth, Montoro said this exhibit serves as a reminder of what’s available to them.

“It's very beneficial for them to know that they're not alone,” Montoro said. “We have resources in HDD [Hartford Deportation Defense] that can help them.”

Learn more

The “Fight to Protect Immigrants in CT” photo exhibit will be held on Saturday, May 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 12 Charter Oak Pl., Hartford, CT.

It is free and open to the public. Food will also be provided. More details about the event and the youth committee can be found on Instagram.

For more information about Hartford Deportation Defense and its resources, visit its website, as well as social media, including Instagram and Facebook.
Tags
News Latest NewsLatino
Daniela Doncel
Daniela Doncel is a Colombian American journalist who joined Connecticut Public in November 2024.

In 2025, Daniela trained to be a leader in the newsroom as part of a program called the Widening the Pipeline Fellowship with the National Press Foundation. She also won first place for Best Radio/Audio Story at the 2025 NAHJ New England Awards.

Through her reporting, Daniela strives to showcase the diversity of the Hispanic/Latino communities within Connecticut.
See stories by Daniela Doncel

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.